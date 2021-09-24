WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - A local pot-bellied pig shelter is facing a problem - they have too many pigs! The woman who runs the animal rescue is now asking for help.

At Juma's Farm in Woodburn, the owner is a little overwhelmed right now. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she went from having eight pigs to 18, and one of them just had six piglets.

"With COVID a lot of people, unfortunately, losing their homes. I did have multiple pigs come in who were beloved pets, but owners could no longer take care of them, having to move into apartments or other family members' homes, and a pig is not an easy animal to relocate with you," said Juma Power.

Power isn't just caring for pigs, there are also llamas, roosters, hens, goats, ducks, geese, ferrets, cats, and rabbits on the farm. This isn't power's only job either. She's also a physician in Salem and says her workload has increased astronomically during the pandemic.

Now, Power is hoping to find some adoptive homes for the pigs so they can get the TLC they need. She's also hoping for volunteers on the farm, whether it's a one-time thing or on a regular basis.

"I'm looking for anyone who's interested in helping with the farm chores, and that involves feeding the animals, cleaning out the barn, repairs on their facilities, and providing affection for the animals," Power said.

Juma's Farm is also seeking donations to help feed and care for the animals. It's also a registered nonprofit. Anyone who would like to volunteer, donate or learn more about Juma's Farm, can visit www.jumasfarm.org.