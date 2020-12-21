(KPTV) -- With moratoriums on evictions set to expire around the state, both tenants and property owners are looking to lawmakers for help.
Multnomah County Commissioners already voted to extend the local moratorium on evictions to July, but even there, tenants are uncertain about what will happen when months of back rent comes due.
Natessa Leanna, who lives in Southeast Portland, said she hasn't been able to pay her rent since she was laid off from her job in the service industry in March, leaving her relationship with her landlord frayed.
"He has just completely taken all of his frustrations and challenges and stresses out on me and has been harassing me non-stop," said Leanna.
Portland Tenants United, which advocates on behalf of the city's renters, has been pushing for new protections and financial relief for both tenants and landlords.
"What we advocate for is rent cancellation and then a fund for landlords who actually need to pay for certain expenses," said Lauren Everett, a PTU organizer. "For a long time, tenants have been means tested, right? In affordable housing or for this kind of relief. So we're really just advocating that landlords be means tested."
Already, some property owners are stretched to their breaking point.
A woman who owns a rental home in Portland preferred not to be identified by name for fear of becoming a target, but said she used her entire retirement savings to buy the home.
She said her tenants didn't pay rent for four months before abandoning the home unannounced.
State lawmakers have floated a handful of proposals that would provide rent relief and extend protections for renters.
They will meet in a 1-day special session on Monday.
We say put on hold all property taxes & water/ sewer & insurances for property landlords until the tenants jobs come back & the tenants can pay their bills again. Same goes for mortgages too.
