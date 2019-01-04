Potential wind storm could blow in Saturday, tips to get ready

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fox 12 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the potential for a big wind storm to sweep across the valley Saturday.
While the storm is only an ‘if’ at this point because of conflicting models, it’s a good reminder of things you can do around the house to prepare for such a storm.
Having the basics like flashlights and warm blankets will come in handy if you lose power.
Also, it’s a good time to bring things inside like Christmas lights, yard decorations – even shoes on the front porch.
But one of the biggest risks to your home and safety in a major wind storm could be trees on or near your property.
While it’s too late to make an appointment with a professional arborist for this weekend’s potential weather, there will always be another batch of windy weather and making the call now could save you a big headache.
Tim Jones knows that all too well.
He’s a certified arborist and the General Foreman for R & R Tree Service, which is based in Salem but serves the entire metro area.
Anytime we’re expecting a big wind storm, he knows he’ll be busy.
“We’ve been out many times at 2:00, 3:00 in the morning, keeping a home from being destroyed by removing a tree before it failed,” Jones told Fox 12.
But sometimes, homeowners aren’t so lucky.
Just in the last couple of weeks, his company has been called to help remove at least three large trees that came down on top of homes – one in McMinnville and two in south Salem.
“Luckily nobody was injured, nobody was home at the time, but the homes are substantially damaged,” he said.
That’s why it’s so important to have a professional look for signs of potential problems.
Jones said things like pooling water in your yard can lead to root saturation, fungal growth like mushrooms around the base of a tree could be cause for concern – even recent construction can be a problem.
“If you’ve recently had some sort of work done where there’s been equipment underneath the branch line of the tree, some of the root system may have been compromised and you want to have it looked at by a professional,” he explained.
He said consultations are usually free, and it’s important to make sure you’re talking with an arborist who is certified.
“If you’re not certified, you’re not technically trained on all the aspects of tree work,” Jones said. “The certification allows us to know how the tree actually works internally and how the whole system works in the tree so we can correctly diagnose problems.”
Jones also said your homeowner’s insurance policy will generally cover an ‘act of nature’ like the damage caused by a tree falling in a storm – unless the tree was obviously already dead. In that case, Jones said your claim can be denied for negligence, and he’s seen it happen before.
