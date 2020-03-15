PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Powell’s Books says it is closing all of its five Portland-area stores through March in response to COVID-19 outbreak.
“Because at this time we feel that we cannot honor the social distancing guidelines presented by the CDC, we have decided that it is important for us to close our five Portland-area stores, effective immediately,” owner and CEO Emily Powell said Sunday in a statement on the bookseller’s website.
The physical stores will remain closed through the end of the month, March 31, and the company says they will evaluate whether they need to extend the closure at the at time.
The company says it intends to keep the Powells.com online store open.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.