PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Powell’s Books is expanding operations at its flagship City of Books store starting Friday.
Powell’s closed all five of its Portland-area stores last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and laid off the vast majority of employees. The landmark location downtown partially reopened in August. Other locations also reopened with limited hours.
The Powell’s store at the Portland International Airport closed permanently.
The company reported Thursday that the Purple Room and Red Room would reopen on the second level at the City of Books location on Friday, offering books on history, health, politics, religion, games, business, psychology, languages, travel, and more.
Emily Powell, owner and president of Powell’s Books, said expanding operations is the “next step towards fully reopening our flagship store location.”
The Pearl Room on the third level remains closed. The bathrooms in the Purple Room will also remain closed to the public.
Powell’s stated that all stores are following all local and federal guidelines regarding in-person retail shopping and are taking precautions to safeguard the health and safety of customers and staff. Free store pickup will continue to be available at all Powell's locations.
For more, go to Powells.com.
