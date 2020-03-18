PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Powell’s Books is laying off the “vast majority” of its employees due to COVID-19 closures.
Last weekend, the iconic Portland bookseller announced that all five of its metro-area stores would be closed through March.
On Tuesday, owner Emily Powell sent a letter to workers saying, “We don’t expect we will be able to open our doors for at least eight weeks, and very likely longer.”
Employees were also informed of the layoffs Tuesday. Powell’s did not release the total number of affected employees.
Powell described the decision as “unthinkable.”
Powell also addressed calls to pay workers during the closure, saying, “No one can possibly know how much I wish I could make that happen. We are simply not that kind of business – we run on duct tape and twine on a daily basis, every day trading funds from one pocket to patch the hole in another. We have worked hard over the years to pay the best possible wages, health care and benefits, to make contributions to our community, to support other non-profits. Unfortunately, none of those choices leave extra money on hand when the doors close. And when the doors close, every possible cost must stop as well.”
To read the full statement from Powell, go to powells.com. Online sales also remain available at powells.com.
