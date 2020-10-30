PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Powell’s Books on Hawthorne will reopen next week after closing in March due to COVID-19.
The reopening on Nov. 6 comes after Powell's Books in downtown Portland and at Cedar Hills Crossing reopened in August with limited store hours.
The bookstore in March closed it's Portland-area stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, later laying off the “vast majority” of its employees, with owner Emily Powell describing the decision as “unthinkable”. Emily Powell later announced that the location at the Portland airport would close permanently.
The locations on Hawthorne, Burnside, and at Cedar Hills Crossing are open right now every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The City of Books, which currently offers shopping in the Blue and Green Rooms, will open the Rose, Gold, and Coffee Rooms to customer browsing, offering children’s and young adult books, science fiction, mystery, romance, manga, and more, according to a spokesperson.
“While this is still a far cry from Powell’s pre-pandemic, we are thrilled to have finally arrived at this moment and have more opportunities to connect readers with the books they’ll love," Emily Powell said. "We are hoping that we might be able to remain open in this expanded fashion after the holiday season and into the spring, but at the moment these are holiday season openings only. In this daunting time, we must proceed carefully.”
Free store pickup will continue to be available at all Powell's locations. The World Cup Cafe, situated in the Coffee Room since 2003, is no longer in operation.
