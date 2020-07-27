PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Powell’s Books at the Portland airport will close permanently, effective immediately.
Emily Powell, the company’s owner and CEO, announced the news last week to Powell’s Books employees, but said she hopes to return one day.
“Closing the airport store is a sad necessity as we face the months ahead,” Powell said. “The privilege of welcoming book lovers to Portland, and sending Portlanders off on their travels with a good book in hand, has been a true gift. It’s hard for me to imagine our future without the airport, and without the airport’s seasoned team of booksellers. We hope to return one day.”
The store was one of the first retailers at the Portland International Airport when it welcomed local businesses in the late 1980s, according to Powell.
Powell’s Oregon Marketplace and Concourse C kiosk have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
