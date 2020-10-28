Powell’s to release new fragrance so you can smell like the famous bookstore

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Ahead of the holiday gift giving season, Powell’s Books is turning the page with something new – a bottled aroma of its flagship store.
Powell’s by Powell’s is a limited-edition, unisex fragrance that will be available in a 1-ounce bottle packaged in a faux book for $24.99.
According to a news release Wednesday, Powell’s surveyed its customers about what they missed most about the City of Books while it was closed temporarily due to COVID-19. Based on customers' answers, Powell’s by Powell’s went into production.
The fragrance will “capture the scent of books with subtle hints of wood and violet,” the news release said.
Powell’s by Powell’s will be available for preorder online Sunday and then sold in Powell’s stores starting Nov. 27.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Musty Book perfume? Not going to be a hot seller. Now if they were to release a perfume that combines the smells of rioting, tear gas, bums, feces, and derelicts. That might be a seller.
