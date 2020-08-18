PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Powell's Books announced Tuesday that it will partially reopen its downtown Portland location with limited store hours.
The bookstore closed all five of its Portland-area stores in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, later laying off the “vast majority” of its employees, with owner Emily Powell describing the decision as “unthinkable”.
On Aug. 7, the Cedar Hills Crossing location reopened with limited store hours.
Powell's Books says City of Books will reopen on Friday, Aug. 21, with the Green and Blue rooms available for in-person shopping. The store hours will be limited to 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
"Thank you for coming out to find your summer reading at our recently reopened Cedar Hills store. Seeing you and the enthusiasm we all share for books and reading has been a true joy for our book-loving hearts. We are delighted to announce that we are going to try a limited opening of the Green and Blue rooms of our downtown store," CEO Emily Powell wrote in a community update.
Last month, Powell announced that the location at the Portland airport would be closed permanently.
There are no other plans to reopen any other locations at this time. The bookstore continues to sell products online and offer contact-free store pickup.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.