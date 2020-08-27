PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Powell’s City of Books announced Thursday that it will no longer sell books through Amazon.
“For too long, we have watched the detrimental impact of Amazon’s business on our communities and the independent bookselling world. We understand that in many communities, Amazon — and big box retail chains — have become the only option. And yet when it comes to our local community and the community of independent bookstores around the U.S., we must take a stand. The vitality of our neighbors and neighborhoods depends on the ability of local businesses to thrive. We will not participate in undermining that vitality,” Powell’s CEO Emily Powell said.
The statement came a day before Independent Bookstore Day.
Powell's has partially reopened following a closure due to the pandemic.
Last month, Powell announced that the location at the Portland airport would be closed permanently.
Related: Time to hit the books: Powell’s opens shop at Cedar Hills Crossing
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.