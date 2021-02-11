Power companies expecting outages as snowstorm hits region

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Portland General Electric (PGE) and Pacific Power say they're anticipating power outages as this weekend's storm hits our region.
According to FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelson, this could be the biggest snowstorm for some parts of the metro area since 2008.
"As far as kind of the triple whammy of potential for snow, potential for ice and then the wind and freezing rain coming in all together," PGE spokesperson, Steve Corson said. "We’re probably going to see literally hundreds of downed power lines throughout our service territory if not thousands."
The biggest hazard for power lines Corson says is downed trees.
"If it takes down the lines, takes down the poles. There’s a lot of work and a lot of time to repair that in order… to clear out the damage," Corson said. "Our lines are stronger than they used to be in places where they’re particularly vulnerable we’ve put up what’s called tree wire, which basically it has extra insulation and reinforcements so that if a tree limb comes down, maybe the wire doesn’t break and the tree limb can just bounce off or you know do minimal damage."
But what about ice?
"You know if you’ve just got a small amount you know tenth of an inch or something like that it shouldn’t make too much of a difference," Corson said. "But I think we’ve seen some forecasts here where you’re looking at maybe a quarter inch of ice and that is a lot of weight for our equipment."
If you combine that ice with high winds, Corson says it can do some damage.
Corson says just know it will take some time for crews to make repairs and get your power back up and running.
"We really understand how challenging it can be to live through an outage," Corson said. "But at the same time we appreciate customers patience while our crews do that work."
Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson says the company is also anticipating outages.
Hanson says it's important to have all electronic devices charged before the storm in order to stay connected with loved ones and stay up to date on the latest storm information.
