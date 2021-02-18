Power crews from all over work around the clock to restore electricity in western Oregon

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Power crews across western Oregon have been working around the clock for nearly a week straight to get power restored. Several bouts of winter weather crippled the region last week. Trees fell and limbs broke as heavy ice built up.
Utility providers say hundreds of thousands of people lost power at the height of the outages. Since the storms moved through power crews have been working tirelessly to get everything fixed.
With so much damage, power crews have come in from all across the west and all corners of the state of Oregon to help out.
Salem Electric says it received help from four different co-op’s across the state to get their members back on line. The co-op says half its members lost power, but has since been fixed. Salem Electric’s workforce doubled to get electricity going again.
“Just trees exploding everywhere,” Jon Charnetzki, a Salem Electric line foreman said.
He’s worked with Salem Electric for 35 years.
“Never seen this much damage at our place. We have been to other places that have really been hammered but to have it happen right where you live is a lot different,” Charnetzki said.
Across the region, several thousand line men and women are working to fix the damage left behind.
“We thought we’d been working for about three days and we found out it was six,” Charnetzki said, “that’s how these storms go.”
“It was a pretty stressful event, but everybody handled it pretty well. Everybody worked hard, got power back on to all our members,” J.B. Phillips with Salem Electric said.
Among those helping Salem Electric is Jason Slaven, who works for Central Electric in Redmond.
“When storms come in everybody pitches in and helps out,” Slaven said. “Our crew was in Salem from Saturday until what, Tuesday? And then yesterday we started down here at Consumers Power out of Philomath.”
With the power restored within Salem Electric’s grid, a crew will now head out to help Portland General Electric restore power near Salem.
“Everybody is out there working hard and I hope they stay safe and get to go home soon,” Slaven said.
