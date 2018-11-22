Power outage cuts into Thanksgiving cooking time, but Oregon City families make do

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Thanksgiving dinner didn’t go as planned for the 1,600 people who lost power in Clackamas and Marion counties Thursday afternoon.
Lights came back on for almost everyone by about 7 p.m., but one Oregon City neighborhood found themselves with half-baked turkeys and raw vegetables during the prime time for cooking.
Robert Smith said it was about 2:30 p.m. when the power went out on his block.
“The turkey was, like, half done, and we’re getting all the sides prepared to throw on the stove," Smith said. “We’re going, 'oh my god, what are we gonna do.'”
Some quick thinking and they whipped out the barbecue for the side dishes and the wood stove for the gravy. They fired up the generator for the turkey.
This family was so prepared for a power outage. They’ve got the turkey cooking with the generator and they’ve got vegetables on the barbecue. And everything looks and smells so amazing!! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/TzroXbORWL— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 23, 2018
“We had no idea if it’d even run–it ran, and, by God, we’re cooking a bird,” Smith said.
Just down Finnegans Way, Nicole Ridings and her family will have to save their turkey for later.
“Our turkey is actually currently in the cooler," Ridings said. "We were about halfway done cooking it before the power went out."
Luckily, they had a ham in the slow cooker and everything else was done, so they were still able to eat. But after dinner, instead of watching TV, they were left with just an I-phone.
“This one is definitely one for the books,” Ridings said.
But both families say no problem–it’s the time together that counts.
A spokesperson for Portland General Electric said the outages were from wind blowing trees and knocking down branches.
