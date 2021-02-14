OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County officials say widespread outages in the area might have lead to partially treated wastewater being discharged into the Willamette River.
The Tri-City Water Resource Facility in Oregon City has been running on a standby generator power, city officials said. But with the prolonged power outage, they say the facility is likely now discharging water that is out of compliance with the Clean Water Act.
County officials say the Department of Environmental Quality has been notified.
Tri-City Water and Portland General Electric are working together to bring back power to the plants as quickly as possible to restore full operations. In the interim, the staff is also working with PGE to get fuel delivered for the standby generators.
County officials say the Clackamas Water Environment Services staff is working around the clock to monitor and operate both facilities and the pump stations to provide treatment and get back to full operations.
As a precaution, people are asked to avoid contact with the water in the Willamette River downstream of the Tri-City Water Resource Recovery Facility for the next few days, county officials said.
(2) comments
[scared]You know, if it was a regular citizen and the government agencies found out we were dumping raw sewage into the river, we would lose our home and have a suit so big, we would never be able to recoup. But as a government ran entity, we just have to let it happen an no recourse will ever happen. I think the water treament plant should be fined and all of that mmoney be given back to the customers as a refund and they cannot raise the monthly costs to the consumer to regain back the money they lost in this tragedy. After all, the consumer is forced to pay the regulated bill that the consumer has no way in stopping any rate they want to come up with, and then this happens and shows the negligence in the city ran operation and poor managment ideals in this company. Any SMART person would have back-up generators on site instead of something so simple to fix was not thought of or implemented prior to this. Reminds me of Portland and the "Big Dig". The city gouged taxpayers for years to buildm something that STILL to this day releases deadly or harmful waste material into our water ways.
'Power outage in Clackamas Co. facility could put wastewater in Willamette' >>>> You mean to say that this facility does not have a back up generator for just this reason?
