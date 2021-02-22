PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of Oregonians remain without power Monday morning more than a week after a winter storm hit much of the Pacific Northwest.
After a massive snow and ice storm hit northwest Oregon and southwest Washington last week, hundreds of thousands of people were without power.
At the height of the outages, nearly 300,000 Portland General Electric customers were affected.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, more than 21,000 PGE customers didn't have power.
Here is a breakdown of the customers experiencing power loss by county, according to the PGE outage map at 5 a.m.:
- Clackamas: 10,706
- Hood River: 8
- Marion: 7,991
- Multnomah: 327
- Polk: 855
- Washington: 16
- Yamhill: 1,195
Over the past week, Clackamas County has been the county most impacted by power outages.
According to Pacific Power's website, all customers in Oregon have had service restored.
