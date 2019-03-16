PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some one-million gallons of water per minute spilled from a broken water main late Saturday morning and through a northeast Portland neighborhood, a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson says.
Firefighters set up a perimeter around NE 21st to 30th from Skidmore to Killingworth, which is where they say the water was flowing, and offered sand bags to residents to protect their property.
Authorities, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, spoke at a news conference Saturday afternoon and gave additional details regarding the break. They said crews first arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. and said heir primary concern is keep people from going into the water.
This is NE Prescott and 24th Ave. A fire official told us the water’s been rushing a million gallons a minute. They’re asking everyone to stay away from this area. We’ll have more information after a press conference at 2 pic.twitter.com/8Ii62EVpHm— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 16, 2019
“We cannot stress enough: stay out of the water,” Wheeler said. “There are hazards in the water...let people do the work they need to do to address the situation as quickly as possible.”
The Portland Water Bureau says it hopes to shut off water to the 30-inch water main as soon as possible.
Pacific Power crews also responded Saturday afternoon, de-energizing power lines and assisting with repair efforts. The agency at one point reported more than 12,500 power outages in the area.
A Portland Water Bureau spokesperson at the conference Saturday called the break “a rare event” and warned people to beware brown and muddy water.
“If you’re seeing brown muddy coming out of your tap…we would recommend not drinking it,” Ty Kovatch said.
Kovatch referred the break as “catastrophic”.
He said the cast iron main carries water from major storage reservoirs across the city.
“When a main that size fails, we first see a huge volume of water and it has reverberations through our storage facilities and throughout the system where you may be observing dirt water through the city,” Kovatch said. “These things are fairly normal when we have a main break of this size.”
Kovatch said the bureau has crews scattered throughout the area working to shut off water supply.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says anyone is welcome to take sandbags they have provided at Northeast 26th and Mason, but asks people to bring their own shovels.
Agencies at the conference asked for the public’s patience as they worked to contained the situation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.