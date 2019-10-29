PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple power outages have been reported through out the Portland metro as strong winds hit the area.
The National Weather Service Portland reported that a gust of 45 miles per hour was reported at 7:10 a.m. at the Portland International Airport, which was the strongest gust reported so far.
710 AM | The Portland Airport just recorded its strongest wind gust of the night so far with a gust to 45 mph. Expect windy conditions to persist through the day across the Portland metro. #pdxtst #orwx— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 29, 2019
A wind advisory is in effect for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Several power outages were reported on Tuesday morning.
By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting more than 1,000 customers in Multnomah County were without power.
According to PGE's website, the cause of some of those outages were listed as "tree on line."
One tree fell down onto power line on Southwest Terwilliger by the entrance to Tryon Creek State Natural Area.
SW Terwilliger partially blocked by tree that came down on power lines. Waiting for crews to come. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nZLM8JLJso— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 29, 2019
Pacific Power was reporting that more than 2,600 customers in northeast Portland were without power at around 8 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.
For updates on power outages, visit www.portlandgeneral.com/outages/ or www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html.
