LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - Most people in Lincoln City on Thursday have evacuated or have been told to prepare to evacuate as the Echo Mountain Fire Complex Fire grows larger.
The Oregon Department of Forestry updated the Echo Mountain Complex Fire on Thursday, which includes the Echo Mountain Fire and the Kimberling Fire. The two separate fires have burned at least 2,435 acres in Lincoln County, as of Thursday afternoon, nearing the towns of Otis and Lincoln City.
There is a chance that some people could return Thursday night, but it will all depend on if power is restored, according to fire officials.
On Thursday afternoon, roads were closed at the north end of town. There were rumors that the McDonald’s restaurant had burned down, but it was still standing when FOX 12 crews arrived to find very few people in town.
“I’m 73 and this is the first time in my life I’ve ever gone through anything like this,” Ada Jackson, who was forced to evacuate, said.
Most residents in Lincoln City have been evacuated from their homes and there is still no power. Residents have been told to evacuate to the Newport Recreation Center, where volunteers are providing food, water, and shelter.
“They’re thinking of everything,” Crystal Yencich, another person forced to evacuate, said. “It’s just been amazing down here. Yeah, Newport’s done an amazing job of taking care of us.”
Yencich described the smokey scene to FOX 12 crews on Thursday as she was evacuated from her nursing home.
“It was smoky,” Yencich said. “So smoky. We were just talking about this. Smoke was coming into the halls of the building, and so you knew that the fires were really close.”
Now, people are waiting to hear when they will be able to return to their homes.
“That was close,” Yencich said. “It felt really close.”
Lincoln County Emergency Management says crews are assessing the damage to power lines and trying to get power back to the city’s hospital and then homes. People are advised to continue checking the county’s page for updates.
Some people wonder what things will even look like when they do get to return home.
“I’m a little nervous,” Yencich said. “But I’m sure it’ll be fine.”
The county wasn’t able to provide information about any lost structures. Officials said they have not been able to assess damages yet and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
On Wednesday night, the wind shifted from east to southwesterly, which will allow firefighters to establish an anchor point and work on the east side of the fire.
Temperatures on the coast on Thursday were cooler, and while there was a lot of smoke, there is also a lot of moisture in the air and winds are much calmer.
Crews are flying in from the Florida Forestry Service on Thursday to add support to the Oregon Department of Forestry in managing the fire.
On Wednesday, portions of Lincoln City were added to other areas of the county under Level 3 – “Go Now” – evacuation orders. On Thursday, the county’s evacuation list was:
LEVEL 3 – GO NOW
- All of East Devil's Lake Road
- NW 40th north to Hwy 18, from Ocean to East Devil's Lake Road
- Hwy 101 from NE East Devils Lake Road to N Three Rocks Road
- Hwy 18 from milepost 0 to Rose Lodge
- NE Highland Road and all roads off of this
- N. Slick Rock Creek Road
- N. Boulder Creek
- N. Sundown Drive
- N. Bear Creek Road
- S. Schooner Creek Road
- N. Meadow Place
- N. Mable Drive
- FR 25 Road
LEVEL 2 – GET SET NOTICE
- N. Widowcreek Road
- NF 1861
- NW 40th south to 12th St., from ocean to East Devil's Lake Road.
- NE East Devils Lake Rd and all side roads.
LEVEL 1 - GET READY
- 12th St. south to Hwy 229 (Kernville Hwy).
- N. Schwartz Road
- N. Salmon Berry Lane and all side streets
Evacuation locations were established at the Newport Recreation Center and Agate Beach State Park Campground.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.