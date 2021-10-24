PORTLAND, Ore. - A strong low-pressure system is bringing wind gusts near 60 mph, heavy rain and power outages to much of the metro area on Sunday afternoon.

Local utility services prepare for powerful weekend storm PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A powerful autumn storm is expected to bring rain, wind, and snow to local mountains on Sunday.

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says Crown Point Vista House in the Gorge clocked at least two wind gusts above 50 mph Sunday morning. The Salem airport recorded a gust of 53 mph on Sunday afternoon.

We are aware of the outage in Portland OR affecting approximately 4,672 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation and the ETR is 4:30 pm. To report an outage, text OUT to 722797 or visit https://t.co/5mta9FhBKr. — Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) October 24, 2021

Pacific Power reported just over 4,600 people were without power in Portland on Sunday afternoon. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m. The company said there is a total of 56 outages in Oregon with over 9,700 without power.

As of 2:30 p.m., Portland General Electric reported over 23,000 customers without power.

That was briefly exciting! Squall line with downpours & a few lightning strikes weakened & moving out of metro area. Some spots picked up briefly strong wind, others not much. PDX had a westerly gust to 44 mph, 53 at Salem. Radar strangely quiet now. PGE says 24,000 customers out pic.twitter.com/M06RxeHKVM — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) October 24, 2021

Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 50-65 mph along the coast, and will push up the Willamette Valley at about 30-40 mph. Thunderstorms will also start to develop along the coast by mid-to-late morning, and will continue in the afternoon. There’s a threat for severe thunderstorms (mainly along the coast), which could include decent size hail, lightning and the potential for isolated tornadoes. We won’t see as many thunderstorms inland, but the wind profile will be favorable for a few funnel clouds.

Near the 1900blk of SE 74th Ave the high wind blew over a tree, striking an unoccupied vehicle and blocked the street.No one was injured and many thanks for the swift response of the City of Hillsboro Public Works department to open the street up and clear the tree. pic.twitter.com/AXj7gTY7Fx — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) October 24, 2021

Power companies suggest you keep an outage kit that includes flashlights, a car charger, blankets, a supply of food and water, and some activities to pass the time.

The wind will gradually let up on Monday as the low pressure system pushes northward into Canada. Click here for the seven-day forecast.