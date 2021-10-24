Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. - A strong low-pressure system is bringing wind gusts near 60 mph, heavy rain and power outages to much of the metro area on Sunday afternoon. 

FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says Crown Point Vista House in the Gorge clocked at least two wind gusts above 50 mph Sunday morning. The Salem airport recorded a gust of 53 mph on Sunday afternoon.

Pacific Power reported just over 4,600 people were without power in Portland on Sunday afternoon. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m. The company said there is a total of 56 outages in Oregon with over 9,700 without power.

As of 2:30 p.m., Portland General Electric reported over 23,000 customers without power.

Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 50-65 mph along the coast, and will push up the Willamette Valley at about 30-40 mph. Thunderstorms will also start to develop along the coast by mid-to-late morning, and will continue in the afternoon. There’s a threat for severe thunderstorms (mainly along the coast), which could include decent size hail, lightning and the potential for isolated tornadoes. We won’t see as many thunderstorms inland, but the wind profile will be favorable for a few funnel clouds.

Power companies suggest you keep an outage kit that includes flashlights, a car charger, blankets, a supply of food and water, and some activities to pass the time. 

The wind will gradually let up on Monday as the low pressure system pushes northward into Canada. Click here for the seven-day forecast. 

