PPA executive director says gun violence in Portland is directly related to defunding police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The executive director of the Portland Police Association addressed the amount of shootings in the city, saying it's on the edge of a "gang war."

Daryl Turner says he hasn't seen violence in Portland like this since the 1990s. Just on Wednesday, Turner says the Portland Police Bureau received eight shooting calls. One was in the Parkrose neighborhood, where police say a man was shot and killed. Another was in the Woodlawn neighborhood where two people were injured.

Turner says the gun violence is directly related to defunding police. The Gun Violence Reduction Team, or GVRT, was disbanded last summer amid demonstrations that called for police reform. Critics had accused the GVRT of racial profiling, but Turner says the city needs the team back.

He says while the shootings are largely gang-related, they put all Portlanders at risk. His solution is investing back in the bureau.

"You can't build reform - the evolution of policing - without funding it properly. We need to have the number of officers, that we need to have and even more. We need to have the ability to be proactive in our neighborhoods in community policing to stop the gun violence, to slow the gun violence, to be able to take guns off the street like we used to be able to, to be able to do the things we used to do but still evolve in the way where the community feels safe, the community feels comfortable with that. We can do that, we have to put forth that effort and they're not doing it, city council is not budgeting for it and we can see the results right now," Turner told FOX 12.

Turner says more than 60 percent of people shot in Portland are people of color. He says more needs to be done to protect them.

"When we talk about social justice, racial equity, what about the justice for those victim families," Turner asked.