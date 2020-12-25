PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed, and another was injured following a shooting in the Lloyd District Friday.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at an apartment complex in the 1000 block Northeast Holladay Street. When they arrived, they determined two people had been shot, one of them had died.
The other victim was taken to the hospital, according to PPB.
Police said the cause and manner of death would be determined at a later date by the state examiner’s office.
Officers have secured the area.
The investigation is ongoing, and Homicide Detectives request that anyone with information about this incident please contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.
