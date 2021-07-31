PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead, three injured after a crash in Northwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a three-car crash near Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 14th Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. Investigators determined that a car driving west on Northwest Glisan Street collided with another vehicle traveling north on Northwest 14th Avenue. The crash between those two cars ended up hitting a third vehicle.
Police said the driver of the first car died at the scene. The other two drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Three passengers, all from different vehicles, were taken to the hospital. One passenger was seriously injured.
The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team responded and is investigating the crash.
The crash was the 34th traffic fatality in Portland this year, according to PPB.
