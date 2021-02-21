PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed, and another was injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
North Precinct officers were dispatched to a shooting at Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two victims.
Police said medics determined that one victim had died at the scene while the other was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was given.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033.
