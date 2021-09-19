Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Kenton Neighborhood that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Kenton Neighborhood that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 8400 block of North Brandon Avenue at 4:21 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead who appeared to have been shot.

Police said there is no suspect information, and the victim’s identity has not been released. An autopsy will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting.

North Brandon Avenue was closed between North Argyle Street and North Willis Boulevard. North Argyle Street was closed between North Argyle Way to North Interstate Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774.

