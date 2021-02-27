PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the St. Johns Neighborhood on Saturday morning.
North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of someone shot in the 10500 block of North Midway Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect left before officers were called and did not release any suspect information.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) is investigating.
Anyone who has information about this case, please reference case number 21-53089 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
