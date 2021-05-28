PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured after a shooting in Southeast Portland on Friday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street just before 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person injured at the scene.
PPB said the victim was conscious and taken to the hospital. A person was detained, but it's unclear if the person was involved.
