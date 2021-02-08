PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after crashing into a tree Monday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a crash near the 5000 block of North Columbia Boulevard at about 12:59 p.m.
The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is responding.
All lanes of North Columbia Boulevard in the area of North Portsmouth Avenue and North Fiske Avenue are closed for the time being, according to PPB.
Police said this is the eighth fatal crash in Portland this year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
