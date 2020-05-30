PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thirteen people have been arrested after rioting and looting overnight in downtown Portland on Friday, Portland Police Bureau said.
Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a state of emergency on Saturday and set a nighttime curfew into place.
The curfew goes back into effect at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 through Sunday, May 31.
During the riot, a Portland police officer was struck and injured by a thrown incendiary device. A PPB criminalist was also injured after being struck in the head by a rock.
The 13 people arrested in connection with the riots that happened overnight include:
- William L. Isham, 32, was cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct II
- Noah Wendrow,20, for Riot
- Alexis Parra-Castillo,25, for Riot
- Latrae Robinson, 28, for Riot, Theft I, Burglary II
- David McDougald,30, for Warrants for DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment
- Jason Arbaza for Riot, Theft I, Interfering with Police Officer
- Dayla Hester, 19, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Jamal Hampton, 23, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Travis Hessel, 27, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Jason Mitchell, 40, for Burglary II, Theft I, Riot
- Michelle Strong,30, for Burglary I, Theft I, Trespass II
- Willie Anderson Brown, 29, for Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trespass II, Disorderly Conduct II, and a Warrant.
- Joshua Feala for Riot, Burglary II, Theft I, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with Police Officer
Additional arrests were made according to Portland police, but information on those individuals were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about individuals who committed criminal activity at any event is asked to share that information with the Portland Police Bureau. Information can be sent via email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
