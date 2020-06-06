PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say 17 adults were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail during Friday night’s protests in downtown Portland.
Three adults were cited and a person under 18-years-old was detained and released, police said.
The names of the people arrested were:
- Justin Parcells, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Sofia Murphy, 25-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harrassment
- Britannia Cortez, 23-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Rene Rangez Jr., 25-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Fahiym Acuay, 39-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Damien Gaustad, 21-year-old, Criminal Mischief II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Pablo Gonzales, 21-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Rachel Walsh, 34-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer (two counts)
- Lydia Stolt, 20-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Timothy Swenson, 36-year-old, Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Daria Kent, 19-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Berkeley Franklin, 20-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Jonathan Tellez, 21-year-old, Reckless Driving, Attempt Elude
- Sara Muiarski, 18-year old, Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Julian Biggs, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- William Keith, 28-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Jason Johnson, 21-year-old, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Portland police declared the protest outside the Justice Center a civil disturbance and an unlawful assembly just after 11 p.m.
Earlier that evening, protesters peacefully marched through Portland, crossed the Hawthorne Bridge and gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park where they listened to speakers. Indigenous communities also gathered in solidarity for a Black Lives Matter protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Another large group marched across the Burnside Bridge.
Protesters later gathered in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center where officers stood behind a fence.
