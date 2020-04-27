PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested two people and towed two vehicles Sunday night while officers focused on street racing activity.
Police said extra resources from North Precinct, Traffic Division, Air Support Unit, Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office patrolled north and northeast Portland.
The enforcement patrols resulted in 27 traffic stops, 10 traffic citations and two vehicles towed, according to police.
Suspects arrested in connection with racing activity include:
- Nicholas Murphy, 22, for felony warrant for first-degree forgery
- Ruben Gonzalez, 23, for reckless driving
Police said there have been 13 traffic-related deaths in within the City of Portland this year, though it's not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing activity.
The Major Crash Team has been activated at least 12 times.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Put the liberal show to rest and prosecute these skumbags.
And shred the vehicles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.