PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say two people are dead following a welfare check at a southeast Portland home on Sunday evening.
At around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive.
Police said officers knocked on the door and saw a person down in the home. The officers forced entry and saw an injured woman on the ground.
According to police, the officers then heard what sounded like someone else in the home racking a firearm. The officers left the home and called for assistance.
While waiting for assistance, an officer saw a man in the home with what appeared to be a firearm.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) arrived to the scene. Residents within a six-block radius were asked to shelter in place.
SERT/CNT callout on Welfare check call 8400 block SE 138th. Police have heard shots from a residence. Area residents are asked to shelter in place.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 22, 2020
Police said a single gunshot was heard from within the home when SERT officers were getting position.
A robot was deployed into the home and an injured man could be seen.
Medical aid was provided and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The injured woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.
There were not other persons located in the home, according to police.
During the investigation, it was determined that a bullet traveled from the home striking a neighboring house. No one was injured by that bullet.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Homicide Detail.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9310 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.