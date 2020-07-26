PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say two people have been custody after a shot was fired in near the Federal Courthouse on Sunday.
The gunfire was reported near southwest 4th Avenue and southwest Salmon Street at about 7:24 p.m.
Witness tell FOX 12 that it all started when a scuffle broke out in the protest area, that’s when several people say they heard two gunshots.
Portland Police responded to a shooting in the protest area downtown. Witness told me he saw a group of people fighting, running and then heard two gunshots. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zaoQPCzKeY— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 27, 2020
Police first reported taking one person into custody, then a short time later a second person was detained.
A victim was not found at the scene, but someone was taken to the hospital via a private car with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening.
Police believe it may be connected to the shooting downtown.
FOX 12 spoke to Ronald Edwards, an independent journalist, who said he happened to find himself in the middle of the violence. He said he was just a few feet away when the first shot went off.
Edwards said the gun fired during a struggle between a group of people trying to take control of it. He says things got even more intense and that’s when he tried to step in to try to help.
“He had his gun up against the guy in green’s head, saying let go of the gun, or I’ll shoot you. And the lady with the gun had hers against the guy in the blue’s, saying you need to take your hand off the gun too – while me and him are trying to go, no this does not help, stop, we are trying to get the gun put away. We are trying to deescalate the situation, putting your guns to their head is not helping,” Edwards said.
Edwards says he never saw a person get shot but says everything was chaotic and happened quickly. He also saw people involved running away.
After Portland police officers in their regular uniforms showed up to investigate, officers in riot gear were dispatched to the scene shortly after.
Police used a bull horn to try to get the crowd to cooperate as they investigated, but they eventually left as a crowd gathered to yell and taunt them.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.