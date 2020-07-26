PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say two people have been custody after a shot was fired in southwest Portland on Sunday.
The gunfire was reported near southwest 4th Avenue and southwest Salmon Street at about 7:24 p.m. While police were securing the area a person reportedly arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the person may be connected to the incident.
Portland Police responded to a shooting in the protest area downtown. Witness told me he saw a group of people fighting, running and then heard two gunshots. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/zaoQPCzKeY— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 27, 2020
No other information was given.
