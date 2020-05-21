PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two young men have been arrested and are facing over 300 charges related to identity theft, according to Portland police.
Investigators with the Detective Coordination Team, North and East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Teams and the Special Emergency Reaction Team served a search warrant on Wednesday in the 5600 block of Southeast 117th Avenue.
Police said the search warrant was related to an ongoing theft investigation.
Evidence was recovered at the scene and 20-year-old Daimarvion Lambert was taken into custody, according to police.
Later in the day, police said 19-year-old Jazman Moore was arrested during a traffic stop.
According to police, Moore was posting recruitment ads on social media to entice young people to offer their bank cards and PINs. Moore then deposited stolen and forged checks into bank accounts as a way to get money.
Police said most of the victims were juveniles, and in some instances the parents of the victims suffered huge losses from bank fees associated with overdraft charges.
Both Lambert and Moore were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Lambert is facing 102 counts of identity theft, eight counts of aggravated identity theft, 36 counts of first-degree forgery, 66 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and 26 counts of first-degree theft.
Moore is facing 20 counts of identity theft, two counts of aggravated identity theft, 14 counts of first-degree forgery, 18 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, 18 counts of first-degree theft, and two counts of computer crime.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
