PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested 20 people in downtown Portland as protests continued for the 11th night in response to racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
On Sunday, at around 6 p.m., three organized groups of demonstrators gathered throughout Portland.
Thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched from Revolution Hall to Irving Park where they peacefully rallied for several hours. The group then marched back to Revolution Hall.
Police said that group has gathered at Revolution Hall without violence, vandalism, or disruptive behavior for the past six days. Police also said that the group has been able to manage themselves without using city resources or financially hindering the city.
Another group marched around the Traffic Division building, located at 7214 North Philadelphia Avenue, and then onto the St. Johns Bridge. Police said the group stayed at mid-span for a short time and demonstrated peacefully, then marched back to the Traffic Division building and dispersed from there.
At around 7 p.m., demonstrators began gathering at the fence line at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street near the Justice Center.
Police said the demonstrators remained peaceful for several hours, while occasionally shaking the fence.
shaking the fence. #Portland #Pdx #protest @fox12oregon @PortlandFence pic.twitter.com/lTKwXJKQse— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 8, 2020
At 11:30 p.m., police said full beverage containers, glass bottles, hard boiled eggs, rocks and other projectiles were thrown at officers positioned a block behind the fence.
According to police, the "agitators" throwing the projectiles were using sling shots and other means to propel the rocks and hard boiled eggs.
A Portland Fire & Rescue medic who was working with officers was hit in the stomach with a rock. PF&R said the injury was minor.
Police now calling this a civil disturbance. Officers just said a medic was hit by a rock. People here standing their ground. #Portland #pdx @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qAEtYQGjIU— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 8, 2020
Police say officers issued orders to stop the criminal behavior, but it continued.
At midnight, an unlawful assembly was declared and officers began dispersing the crowd.
Police said an "agitator" threw a Molotov cocktail at an officer during the dispersal. There were no injuries related to that incident, and arson investigators are looking into what happened.
Police said the crowd cleared out of the downtown area by around 1 a.m.
Officers arrested at least 20 people and towed four vehicles during Sunday night's demonstration near the Justice Center. The names of those arrested have not yet been released.
