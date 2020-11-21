PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two separate groups vandalized 27 businesses in downtown and Northeast Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At around 8:45 p.m., a group gathered in South Park reportedly dressed in all black and seen wearing helmets and carrying umbrellas before walking to the Mexican Consulate located in the 1300 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, according to PPB. They arrived and spray-painted graffiti on the building before heading toward the new Multnomah County Courthouse in the 1200 block of Southwest 1st Avenue where they did the same.
Officers were able to stop the vandalism and remained on the scene, causing the group to disperse, PPB said. No arrested were made.
Police said the second group of nearly 100 gathered near Northeast Halsey and 52nd Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. The group reportedly were wearing all black and had helmets on.
A 911 call came in when the group began destroying a bank on the 4300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. A cleaning crew inside the building reported being scared as the group began breaking windows, while another call came in from workers in a grocery store nearby reported people from the group shattering windows and spray painting the building.
A 911 call came in when the group began destroying a bank on the 4300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers responded and found damage was also done to a Chase Bank.
Police said the second group had mostly left before officers arrived, and no arrested were made.
Portland police said 27 businesses were damaged along Northeast Sandy Boulevard, businesses include:
- Theater, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Restaurant, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Discount Store, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Financial office, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Labor & staffing company, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Apartment building, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Food cart, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Restaurant, 4600 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Tire & auto shop, 4500 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Insurance office, 4500 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Paint store, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Insurance office, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Dance studio, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Office building, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Title company, 4400 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Bank, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Grocery store, 4300 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Bank, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: Graffiti and broken glass
- Restaurant, 4200 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Nail spa, 4100 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Pharmacy, 1800 block of NE 41st Ave, Damage: graffiti and broken glass
- Bar, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Smoke shop, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Vintage clothing store, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
- Three unoccupied business spaces, 4000 block of NE Sandy Blvd, Damage: graffiti
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a series of tweets on Saturday after the list was released, calling the vandalism senseless.
Last night two groups caused brazen and senseless destruction in our city. The 1st vandalized the Mexican Consulate downtown, as well as the new county courthouse. The 2nd caused a swath of destruction along NE Sandy Blvd. (continued)— Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) November 21, 2020
This is not protest. This is not speech. This is criminal activity. We are investigating and encourage anyone with information about who is responsible to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.— Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) November 21, 2020
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued the following statement regarding Friday night's acts of vandalism and violence:
“The people who engaged in criminal destruction are an affront to our community. They are working in direct opposition to the needs of the people they say they speak for. They are criminals. They are being played by political forces who are set on preserving the status quo or worse. There is no excuse for the criminal destruction to 24 businesses along NE Sandy Boulevard. The Mexican Consulate and Multnomah County Courthouse were also targeted by violent groups. None of this should sit well with any thinking Portlander. To those participating in violence, I want to be clear: I denounce your actions. Law enforcement will do everything possible to find you and hold you accountable. We all agree racial justice is past due, but I absolutely denounce the violence and criminal destruction.”
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
