PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A total of 39 men were cited in an online sex trafficking sting conducted by the Portland Police Bureau in May.
During an undercover operation this month, the bureau said its Human Trafficking Unit posted online decoy ads on known websites where human trafficking and commercial sexual solicitation activity has been identified. Thirty-nine men contacted undercover officers and "met the elements of the crime," according to the bureau.
Police identified the following men as those criminally cited in the investigation, each on the charge of commercial sexual solicitation:
- Pouya Akbari, 31, of Portland, OR
- Atalele Anteneh, 31 of Beaverton, OR
- Mohamed Arafa, 35, of Portland, OR
- Rutwik Bharadwaj, 26, of Hillsboro, OR
- Christopher Briggs, 41, of Gresham, OR
- Taras Burchak, 24, of Vancouver, WA
- Patrick Carroll, 35, of Portland, OR
- Danny Dao, 41, of Portland, OR
- Shannon Douris, 36, of Beaverton, OR
- Randy Flanagan, 62, of Portland, OR
- Hector Contreras Garcia, 31, of Salem, OR
- Christopher Gelera, 44 of Bend, OR
- Christopher Haddock, 36, of Lacey, WA
- Andrew Han, 31, of Portland, OR
- Luis Hernandez Marquez, 26, of Battle Ground, WA
- Joshua Hiatt, 39, of Beaverton, OR
- Joshua Holguin, 23, of Woodburn, OR
- James Hughes, 49, of Portland, OR
- Daniel Kappes, 39, of Portland, OR
- Jason Kelly, 39, of Portland, OR
- Jose Luzardo Prieto, 42, of Beaverton, OR
- Max Martin, of Klickitat, 30, WA
- Lucio Martinez-Valdovinos, 33, of Pasco, WA
- Walter Meglasson III, 45, of Benton City, WA
- Daniel Momoh, 23, of Portland, OR
- Robert Nathe, 52, of Portland, OR
- Timothy Ogawa, 53, of Vancouver, WA
- Christopher Petriwsky, 43, of Portland, OR
- David Phillips, 44, of Elyria, OH
- Enrique Ramirez, 18, of Tigard, OR
- Michael Richardson, 45, of Portland, OR
- Justin Rodriguez, 31, of Vancouver, WA
- Elias Fernandez Sandoval, 24, of Forest Grove, OR
- Ryan Schneider, 45, of Portland, OR
- Navneel Singh, 31, of Portland, OR
- Danny Streeter, 46, of Portland, OR
- Stromer, 36, of Winlock, WA (A first name was not provided)
- Rene Villaraldo, 43, of Hillsboro, OR
- Joshua Zirschky, 41, of Portland, OR
The bureau said two of the men were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on unrelated warrants but did not identify who was booked.
The bureau, in conjunction with other federal and local law enforcement agencies, said it is committed to deterring human trafficking activities. People who commit crimes as alleged in these arrests may not know whether the person they arrange to meet is being trafficked. The Human Trafficking Unit is working to eliminate trafficking in the metro area.
To report tips about human trafficking, contact:
- Crime Stoppers 503-823-4357
- Portland Police Bureau Non-Emergency 503-823-3333
- Call 911 for crimes in progress
- HumanTrafficking@portlandoregon.gov
