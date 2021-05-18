PPB: 4 gunshot victims admitted to Legacy Emanuel, large crowd gathered outside hospital

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple police officers were called to a north Portland hospital Monday night after four gunshot victims arrived and a large crowd gathered soon afterwards.
Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to Legacy Emanuel Hospital regarding a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle. Police said a crowd gathered and three more people with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency department.
Police said additional officers were called to the hospital due to the large crowd and emotional response to the shooting. Officers helped diffuse arguments and fights that started in the crowd, according to police.
Within minutes, police said the situation began to calm and officers were sent back to their work throughout the city. By 12:13 a.m., police were clear from the hospital.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 there was a shooting at a McDonalds on Swan Island at about 9:45 p.m. and officers found a crime scene. Police have not said if the victims who arrived at Legacy Emanuel are connected to that shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
