PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with multiple burglaries that occurred in the Portland area.
The Central Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) identified and arrested Eric Michael Lamberton on Tuesday for his involvement in multiple burglaries, according to police.
Several stolen items were located when officers searched of Lamberton's vehicle. Police said the items were stolen during a burglary the night before.
Over the course of an investigation, officers obtained information about storage units that Lamberton used to store additional stolen items.
Police said search warrants were obtained for two of the storage units.
Inside the storage units, officers located about $56,000 worth of contractor tools that were believed to have been stolen during the burglaries.
Further details about the burglaries have not been released by police.
Lamberton was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on five counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Oh..but according to liberals..it's just "property theft"..right? That's almost like it doesn't count. Thanks to covid-19, and liberals political appointees being more concerned about criminal's health, instead of public safety, he'll be out in about 24 hours. Ya know..obnoxious little trolls like this one really annoy me. For one, he's stealing construction tools from actual hard working americans, and on top of that, when they file insurance claims, all of us pay higher premiums. It's too bad that liberal politicians won't allow deterrents that used to work really well..ya know..oh..I dunno..public floggings maybe? Maybe if the DA would allow the victims to gather in a circle, and beat this guy with their recovered power tools, that would be nice.
Some countries used to have a punishment for thieves and maybe they still do. They cut off the thief's hand. I think we should adopt this punishment. If the thief is stupid enough to commit another crime, cut off the other hand. I'm sure the number of robberies will decline dramatically if we did this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.