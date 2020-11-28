PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating an armed robbery that happened at an outdoor kitchen in downtown Portland early Saturday morning.
At 2:33 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. When they arrived, they found the kitchen has been nearly destroyed.
A man who had been working at the kitchen told police that he was robbed by a group of about a dozen suspects, one of whom was armed with a shotgun. The victim said in addition, some of his cooking equipment was stolen, and other equipment was heavily damaged. The suspects also damaged the victim's car, which was parked next to his canopy.
Police said the suspects had left in multiple vehicles before police were called, and no suspect information or vehicle information will be released at this time.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or Crime Stoppers. Please reference case number 20-353652.
Portland Police, LOL, always in the wrong place, at the right time.
