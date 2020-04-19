PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s two new additions to Portland Police Bureau’s K-9 unit.
Portland police announced on Sunday the hiring of K-9 Kylo, a two-year-old German Shepard and K-9 Harcos, a one and a half-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Kylo was born and trained in Germany before being exported to California where he was acquired by Portland police. The bureau says he’s a happy, quirky, goofy and loves to match his howl to the siren pitch when responding to calls. When Kylo isn’t working, he likes to explore the forest and play with his little brother Apollo, a mini dachshund.
Harcos had no formal training when he arrived by way of Hungary. Trainers spent many hours teaching him what it meant to be a Portland Police Bureau Canine. When he isn’t working, he loves sunbathing in the yard and playing with sticks.
Kylo and Harcos completed the Oregon Patrol Dog certification on April 14 and are now patrolling the greater metropolitan area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.