PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say more people were arrested during a demonstration held in downtown Portland on Sunday evening.
The demonstration began at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue between Southwest Main and Southwest Madison.
Police said demonstrators set up cones and sandbags across SW 3rd and were blocking traffic.
Just before 8 p.m., a couple hundred demonstrators had completely blocked both SW 3rd and SW Main, forcing traffic to go the wrong way down a one-way street, according to police.
Demonstrators were given verbal warnings from the sound truck to move out of the street and to stop blocking traffic.
SW 3rd Ave from SW Main to SW Madison St is open to vehicular traffic. You are not allowed to block or impede traffic. Please vacate the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk. If you remain in the roadway you are subject to arrest.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 22, 2020
By 9:30 p.m., officers told demonstrators they needed to leave the roadway and proceed to the sidewalk, or be subject to arrest.
Police said officers began arresting people still standing in the street at around 9:41 p.m. Officers were hit with projectiles and flashed with lasers, according to police.
At 10:50 p.m., demonstrators returned to the street at SW 3rd and a man was seen carrying a rifle in the crowd.
Demonstrators were given verbal warnings to stay out of the street.
By 11:35 p.m., demonstrators had marched to the Central Precinct and began tampering with the front doors. The sound truck gave verbal warnings, but despite several warnings, demonstrators continued their behavior, police said.
Just after 12 a.m., police said the demonstrators marched back to SW 3rd near SW Madison.
Once again, the sound truck gave verbal warnings, but demonstrators ignored them.
Officers began arresting those refusing to leave the street. Police said plastic bottles were thrown at officers as they were making arrests.
By 12:41 a.m., about 80 to 100 demonstrators remained in Chapman Park. The demonstrators were reminded that Portland Parks close at midnight and they needed to leave the park.
It is now after midnight. All Portland Parks, including Chapman and Lownsdale are closed. Due to The City of Portland Park rules and closure hours, you need to leave now.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 22, 2020
Police said the majority of demonstrators left the area by 1:41 a.m.
The total number of arrests made during the demonstration has not yet been released.
No CS gas was used by Portland Police Bureau members.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.