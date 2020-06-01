PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau’s assistant chief will be the Boise Police Department’s new chief of police.
Commander Mike Krantz, who currently oversees the bureau’s Central Precinct, will replace Assistant Chief Ryan Lee. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said Lee’s contributions to the bureau have been commendable, especially in the realm of crowd management.
“While we will miss him at PPB, it is a tremendous opportunity for him and his family and we wish him well,” Resch said.
Resch said the bureau will have further personnel movements in the coming months, but did not provide any specifics on Monday.
Lee has been with the bureau for nearly two decades. In a statement, he said it will be emotionally challenging for him to leave the Portland Police Bureau.
"Being the next Chief of Police for the Boise is a tremendous opportunity to continue serving the public in a larger capacity,” Lee said, in part. “I am grateful for all of the friendships, opportunities, and development I have experienced as a member of the Portland Police Bureau. I look forward to sharing experiences with the Boise Police Department.”
Resch was sworn into her role as chief of police at the end of December after former chief of police Danielle Outlaw, accepted a position as the police commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.
