PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested during a "bait bike" mission conducted by officers with the Bike Theft Task Force.
Police said the "bait bike" was left parked legally in a public area and taken without permission on Wednesday.
Officers located the stolen bike in possession of two suspects, identified as 34-year-old William S. Tillman and 53-year-old Jarod Banks.
According to police, Tillman was charged with this theft as well as several other crimes in which he was a suspect.
Both Tillman and Banks were booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Tillman is facing seven counts of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and possession of methamphetamine.
Banks is facing a charge of first-degree theft.
