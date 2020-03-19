PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning after he met with undercover officers to sell the items he stole, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
On March 12, at around 9 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in the 3300 block of Southeast Ankeny Street.
Police said thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen during the burglary.
During an investigation, officers discovered the stolen tools listed on a website for sale.
Officers, along with the Neighborhood Response Team, were able to set up a meeting with the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Eric Lamberton, to buy the stolen tools.
On Wednesday at around 12 a.m., officers met Lamberton at Southeast 52nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said officers were able to identify tools inside Lamberton's van as the stolen tools. Lambert was then taken into custody.
According to police, officers learned that Lamberton was late to the meet up because he was burglarizing another home. Items belonging to the other burglary victims were located inside his van.
Lamberton was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple warrants from Clark, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Police said evidence recovered from the incident will result in more charges.
