PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw has accepted a new position as the police commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.
The announcement was made Monday by Mayor Ted Wheeler.
"I'd like to congratulate Chief Outlaw for landing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Mayor Wheeler said. "We thank her for her service to the City of Portland and the Portland Police Bureau, where she helped make a positive difference. She came to Portland exceedingly qualified for the position of police chief, and leaves more prepared than ever for her new position in Philadelphia."
Chief Outlaw was sworn in as Portland Police Bureau's Chief of Police in October 2017, marking the first time an African-American woman held the position. Before joining PPB, Chief Outlaw spent her entire career with the Oakland Police Department.
This past October, after two years of working in Portland, Chief Outlaw sat down with FOX 12's Simon Gutierrez and spoke about how she believed the police bureau's relationship with the community was improving.
Officials said under Chief Outlaw's leadership, the PPB "formalized the use of the Incident Command System model for critical incidents and crowd management, and implemented crime strategies tailored to each precinct that have effectively reduced crimes against persons, property and society."
In Monday's announcement, Chief Outlaw provided the following statement:
"Mayor Wheeler placed his confidence in me to be the Police Chief after conducting a meticulous selection process. I am profoundly grateful for his continued support and acknowledgement of how challenging the work of law enforcement can be for all of us. He has been a PPB advocate since day one; championing the Bureau's needs for additional resources and understanding that one can be supportive of police and supportive of police accountability at the same time.
"For police chiefs, I don't think there is ever an ideal time to transition on to our next role in life. However, I am making this transition on good terms, knowing the Bureau will be left in the hands of a strong leadership team, led by Chief Jami Resch. And while there will always be work to be done toward improvement, that does not take away from the fact that the members of the Bureau are not only extremely talented, compassionate and professional, they are also resilient and accountable to themselves, each other, and to the community. We have accomplished a lot during my tenure and it would not have been possible without them.
"I leave knowing the Bureau will remain committed to community safety while building trust. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Portland's Police Chief, serving alongside the members of the Bureau and partnering with countless, remarkable individuals within Portland's community. I will forever be appreciative of my experience here."
Outlaw's last day will be Tuesday. Deputy Chief of Police Jami Resch will be sworn in as the next police chief later that afternoon.
"We have considered all the options for what the next police chief should bring to the Bureau and after thoughtful, in-depth discussions, Jami Resch meets or exceeds all of the Bureau's current leadership needs. Having served as the Deputy Chief of Police, I have complete confidence that Chief Resch will excel as our next police chief. She has my complete trust and a thorough understanding of my agenda. She is the right person at the right time for the job," Mayor Wheeler said. "Having steadily risen through the ranks within the PPB for more than 20 years, she is well-known, well-respected and trusted bureau-wide, and gives us the internal continuity we must have to keep moving in a positive direction. Chief Resch is also highly engaged within the community, serving as an active member of Police Bureau's Muslim Council, Slavic Advisory Council and Refugee Integration Program. She has also volunteered her time with Camp Rosenbaum, Shop with a Cop and acted as a mentor for the Zman Scholarship Foundation. I am proud of the leadership team that has been established at PPB and we are fortunate to have a leader like Chief Resch ready to be our next police chief."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Chief Outlaw won’t be constrained by Wheeler anymore. Free reign for Antifa?
She just got sick of Wheelers ineptitude and went somewhere where she can BE a cop without Mayor Twinkletoes wantin' her to pass out Twinkies to Antifa and the other gang members.
Indeed! I would LOVE to see the contrast between what she does in Philly and what Soy Boy Wheeler gave her permission her to do here. Since most of her career was in Oakland (gang central) I think she won't enable ANTIFA or get rid of their gang database. You GO, Chief Outlaw! Show the Soy Boy dweeb how it's SUPPOSED to be done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.