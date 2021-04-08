PPB Chief: Focused Intervention Team 'difficult to do' with limited resources

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell used the word "lean" on Wednesday to describe the bureau's current state.
"It's definitely something we're concerned about," Lovell said.
Lovell said PPB is down to 818 sworn members, with 98 current vacancies and six more people resigning in April. On average, Lovell estimated the bureau is losing four to five people to resignations or retirements per month.
With that in mind, Lovell said it will be a challenge to reassign 21 total officers as part of the city's new plan to combat gun violence that was approved by city commissioners on Wednesday. The plan calls for six officers and a sergeant to be moved to gun and assault investigations, and takes another 12 officers and two sergeants to create a new group called the Focused Intervention Team, or FIT.
"I'm not 100 percent sure yet where those officers will come from," Lovell said. "We're to the point now, staffing-wise, where being able to do this means greatly impacting our ability to do something else."
Getting officers to participate in FIT may be another hurdle, especially after the disbandment of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) which served a similar function.
"The work was criticized and it eventually went away, so I think people remember that and they're mindful of that, and they wonder what would that mean for me and my career if that were to happen again," Lovell said.
According to Lovell and city leaders, the difference between FIT and the former GVRT is that FIT will emphasize community involvement-- from selecting which officers are a part of the team, to how community nonprofits are integrated into the work, and how the work is tracked and shared with the public.
Another component of the city's $6 million plan is a pilot program based on a ceasefire strategy that helped reduce shootings by 50 percent in Oakland, California.
"There are things that can be done now to reduce gun violence in the near term," said Reygan Cunningham, Senior Partner for California Partnership for Safe Communities.
CPSC is a nonprofit and the lead advisor for the Oakland gun violence reduction strategy.
Cunningham met with city leaders on Thursday, including representatives from the Office of Violence Prevention, the Mayor's office and PPB. Cunningham's presentation explained how CPSC helped design the strategies that worked in Oakland and shared data specific to the Portland area.
According to Cunningham, the approaches that have worked best in other cities have a narrow focus on the small group of people that data shows is behind the violence.
"They all focus on people at the very highest risk of serious violence right now, not people who will be at risk in ten years-- people who are at risk of violence right now, in this moment," Cunningham said.
CPSC completed its study of Portland violence in 2020, finding that group dynamics and retaliation are largely driving gun violence. The data shows that 76 percent of the people involved in shootings are between the ages of 18 and 44.
In addition, Cunningham said only about 100 individuals were found to be directly involved in Portland shootings or homicides in any given year.
