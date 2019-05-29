PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw presented Keanon Lowe with the Civilian Medal Wednesday. The Civilian Medal is the bureau’s highest civilian award, Outlaw says.
She presented it to Lowe with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in front of the Parkrose High School student body Wednesday afternoon, calling Lowe’s actions earlier this month “courageous and exemplary”.
Lowe, a football coach and security guard at Parkrose High School, tackled a student May 17 when police say the student walked into a classroom with a loaded shotgun.
“In a fraction of a second I analyzed everything really fast, saw the look on his face, the look in his eyes, saw the gun, realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over,” Lowe said in a previous interview with FOX 12.
Lowe is also a former standout football player for the University of Oregon.
Angel Granados-Diaz, the student accused of the crime, was arraigned on a four-count indictment Wednesday.
He was charged with being in possession of a loaded firearm in a public building, being in possession of a loaded firearm in public, and recklessly endangering another person and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
According to court documents, what happened at the school was a suicide attempt, but it’s not clear if Granados-Diaz planned to hurt anyone else.
