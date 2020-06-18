PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- After a night where protesters blocked off streets and barricaded themselves outside of Mayor Ted Wheeler's apartment in northwest Portland in an attempt to set up an autonomous zone, Wheeler says he does not want that here in Portland.
That is the current situation in Seattle as protesters have been camped outside a police station for more than a week.
Related: Q&A: What's next for Seattle protesters' 'autonomous zone'?
Portland Police cleared out the camp in northwest Portland Thursday morning and gave a tour of the cleanup efforts.
Police showed FOX 12 a number of the items used to block the streets which included picnic tables, dumpsters and flowerpots.
Last week Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the situation in Seattle is definitely one that we don't want to see here in Portland.
Wheeler who helped in cleanup efforts Thursday morning said the same thing.
"I'm watching what's going on in Seattle and I'm not impressed. I think it's a distraction from the larger movement and the movement is justice for Black people," Wheeler said. "What I'm hearing coming out of Seattle concerns me. Armed people walking around in the autonomous zone, people being asked to show their papers and demonstrate where they're from at the entrance to the autonomous zone, businesses potentially being shaken down to be allowed to operate within the autonomous zone. So, if you're asking if that's something, I support let me be unequivocally clear, I absolutely do not support that."
Wheeler also said what he saw Wednesday night didn't seem to have a lot to do with seeking justice.
He felt the Portland Police Bureau's response to the situation was handled well.
Wheeler said the police department had limited resources and made a decision Wednesday night to not go into the camp, but to clear it out the next morning.
As city leaders are reacting to how everything played out, neighbors and businesses are also sharing how they're feeling right now.
FOX 12 spoke with Vinh Wong, he's the owner of Pho Van Fresh, a Vietnamese restaurant right at the corner of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street where the situation played out Wednesday night.
He says the protesters used his picnic tables as part of the barricade.
"Everything was moved into the middle of the street. The dumpsters are still there, and the outdoor tables were all on the street and all my planters got moved onto the street," Wong said.
He says Wheeler helped him put back his tables.
Wong says he actually joined the protesters earlier in the day when it was peaceful, and he supports the movement.
But Wong says he does not support violence and vandalism.
"I don't mind moving things around and moving back but if they break a window or two and I literally couldn't open the morning of because I have to get things cleaned up and also perhaps getting replaced and so that could be a problem," Wong said.
While Vinh isn't sure what could happen in the coming days, neighbors who live there also have some anxiety.
One neighbor told FOX 12 a lot of people are staying inside because they're afraid for their safety.
But Vinh is hoping this movement will generate change in Portland.
"I have lived here for many years since 1980 and this movement now I think that something's happening," Wong said.
On Friday businesses in Multnomah County can reopen under Phase I guidelines.
In order to get ready for that, and with uncertainty of what might happen downtown, Vinh says he'll be coming in a bit earlier to check on things.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Good start, Mayor. Now get out there and help remove them from around everybody else's homes and businesses:)
Is this the same multi faced Ted Wheeler that has it in for the police?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.